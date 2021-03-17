Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The fate of the ruling coalition is in Igor Matovič's hands

One year after being appointed, the Matovič government is close to splitting or collapse.

PM Igor MatovičPM Igor Matovič (Source: SITA)

This time last year, the Slovak public was guessing who the ministers in the soon-to-be-appointed cabinet of Igor Matovič would be. Politicians were preparing for the ceremony about to take place under strict measures, with gloves, masks and social distancing, as the pandemic gained speed in Slovakia.

Nearly one year since ministers were appointed on March 21, 2020, Igor Matovič’s cabinet has already lost two ministers – health minister Marek Krajčí and labour minister Milan Krajniak.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík of SaS and the other two ministers nominated by the junior coalition party, Education Minister Branislav Gröhling and Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, say they are ready to quit the government, too. They conditioned their stay in the coalition with the resignation of PM Matovič. Another junior coalition party, Za Ľudí, joined their call for Matovič to step down.

The cabinet has been in a major crisis for weeks. Partners oppose the ruling and communication style of the prime minister.

"He is unable to lead the government in this difficult situation from a managerial, personal and communication point of view," SaS leader Sulík said about Matovič.

Both he and Veronika Remišová offered their ministerial posts, meaning that the solution would be the leaders of coalition parties withdrawing from cabinet positions.

By giving an ultimatum to Matovič, SaS effectively put the future of the coalition in the prime minister's hands. One week before their ultimatum expires, he does not appear to be close to resigning.

“If Matovič does not want to resign, there is nothing left for his critics than to leave the coalition or come to terms with Igor Matovič as PM,” political analyst Michal Cirner from Prešov University told The Slovak Spectator.

The analyst does not expect the latter to happen, which brings Slovakia closer to a minority government and even early election. “Everything is up to Matovič.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

17. Mar 2021 at 18:41  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Igor Matovič

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Hnutie SME RODINA

Top stories

Eduard Heger, acting health minister, announced several Covid-related changes on March 17.

News digest: No lifted measures during Easter

Rules for vaccinating foreigners specified. The waiting room for vaccination is now open.

2 h

Vaccination should be available to all foreigners in Slovakia. Health Ministry proposed a solution

The ministry proposed a law ensuring access to the Covid-19 vaccination to all inhabitants without difference or regard for social status.

3 h
The curfew emptied the streets in Bratislava.

Cabinet prolonged national emergency

The proposal needs to be approved by the parliament.

3 h
The Bardejov UNESCO world heritage site turns green on St. Patrick's Day.

We are “green” beyond St Patrick’s Day

Without action on climate change, Ireland will no longer be as green as it is now.

6 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)