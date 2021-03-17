Vaccination should be available to all foreigners in Slovakia. Health Ministry proposed a solution

The ministry proposed a law ensuring access to the Covid-19 vaccination to all inhabitants without difference or regard for social status.

The government approved a law prepared by the Health Ministry that should resolve problems with the vaccination some foreigners living in Slovakia have encountered

Today, vaccination against Covid-19 is not available for foreigners who do not have public health insurance. The Slovak Spectator reported on the case of foreigners who were entitled to the vaccination according to their age but were not vaccinated because they lacked public health insurance.

The law approved by the government on March 17 concerning health insurance should see changes in this matter. The government is sending it to parliament in a short-tracked legislative procedure and it could be approved in an ongoing parliamentary session this or next week.

Foreigners entitled, too

The law amendment should “ensure access to the Covid-19 vaccination for all inhabitants without a difference and regard for social status,” the amendment reads.

The law literally states that the vaccination against Covid-19 will also be accessible to Slovak citizens without public health insurance along with foreigners with subsidiary protection, foreigners with tolerated residence and other foreigners as well. The specified group of foreigners entitled to the vaccination should be published on the Health Ministry’s website.

The biggest health insurer should repay the costs of the vaccination, the law proposal reads. The law has to be approved in parliament first.

17. Mar 2021 at 16:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff