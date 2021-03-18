Items in shopping cart: View
Businesses have until the end of March to request aid to pay rent

The ministry is not planning to scrap the scheme after that, though.

The end of March is the deadline for submitting rent subsidy applications, although the Economy Ministry announced it won’t end its support for businesses on that date.

The ministry’s spokesperson Katarína Matejková explained that in light of the current epidemiological situation and the anti-epidemic measures imposed by the government, support for businesses is being extended monthly.

Landlords and tenants can apply for subsidies in conjunction, under the condition that they agree on lowered rent. The subsidies are equal to the agreed discount, going up to 50 percent.

Landlords unwilling to give discounts

18. Mar 2021 at 17:51  | Martina Raábová

