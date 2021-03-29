Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

A businessman reportedly pleaded guilty in corruption-related cases

Michal Suchoba has been detained in the United Arab Emirates.

Michal SuchobaMichal Suchoba (Source: Interior Ministry)

Businessman Michal Suchoba has reportedly pleaded guilty in two corruption related cases. This includes Očistec (Purgatory), involving several high-ranking police officials, and Mýtnik (Toll Collector), which involves former representatives of the tax authority.

“I can confirm that he confessed to the deeds he has been charged with, but the testimony he gave today significantly changes the view on some claims made in respective investigation files,” said his lawyer Miroslav Ivanovič, as quoted by the Aktuality.sk website, which broke the news. He added that his client’s statements will be further investigated.

The businessman active in IT gave his testimony on March 27 from the Slovak representation office in Abu Dhabi, via a telepresence. He was detained in the United Arab Emirates in mid-February. Although he was released later that month, Interpol seized his passport to prevent him from leaving the country. Slovakia has asked for his extradition.

Bribes worth thousands of euros

29. Mar 2021 at 17:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Corruption & scandals

