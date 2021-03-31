Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava is searching for mosquito hunters

The capital wants to fight the annoying insect in an environmentally-friendly way, asking people to take part.

After several years, Bratislava experienced mosquito calamity.After several years, Bratislava experienced mosquito calamity. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Heavy rains followed by hot weather brought a mosquito calamity to Bratislava last year. The insects, in their thousands, annoyed people in Bratislava and its environs.

While Bratislava city authorities reached for an environmentally-friendly solution, the biocide called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI), some boroughs considered the effect insufficient and added chemical pesticides as another weapon.

In an attempt to prevent the swarms of mosquitoes, and subsequent criticism, the preparations for this year's mosquito season in Bratislava began in winter. As of March 1, the city's senior biologist Tomáš Troska has been monitoring mosquito hatcheries.

The plan is that the volunteers the city is recruiting will join the biologist as of April 1. Equipped with dippers, they will count mosquito larvae in suspect areas. Based on their number the city will decide on the application of BTI.

Related articleBratislava combats mosquitoes Read more 

“Last year, we resolved to prefer biological methods of mosquito eradication to chemical spraying, because it has been proven that the effects of these agents have serious harmful effects on human health and, in addition to mosquitoes, kill other animal species,” said Katarína Rajčanová, the spokesperson of the Bratislava City Hall.

Contrary to the chemical agents, BTI kills mosquito larvae and is considered non-toxic to most aquatic organisms. The catch is that it only works before larvae turn into adult mosquitoes. That is why extensive monitoring is required in order for the biocide to be applied in time.

Chemical spraying is lethal not only for mosquitos.Chemical spraying is lethal not only for mosquitos. (Source: TASR)

The city used BTI for the first time in 2019, with mixed results due to the late administration of the biocide and the insufficient monitoring of hatcheries.

Last year's weather brought ideal conditions for the reproduction of these insects, complicating the situation for the city authorities. Mosquito species that occur in flooded areas reproduced much more vigorously, as did those that hatch in small water reservoirs, in the forks of branches, or holes in tree trunks. BTI does not work against the latter.

Volunteers wanted

To increase the chance for the appropriate administration of BTI, Bratislava authorities are searching for volunteers to monitor suspect mosquito hatcheries along the Danube, its arms, and localities with stagnant water.

The volunteers will receive professional training and learn to identify hatcheries and take samples with a dipper. Those interested can find more information at www.lovcikomarov.sk, available in Slovak only.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

31. Mar 2021 at 15:55  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

High-level corruption and threats against minorities. US report evaluates human rights practices in Slovakia

Slovakia alongside its closest allies and partners is considering improving human rights and democracy as a central pillar of its interest and value policies at home and also abroad.

6 h
Eduard Heger (left) and Igor Matovič (right)

Matovič as No. 2. Will Slovakia see conflict between him and Heger?

Support of the 53-strong OĽaNO caucus is likely to play a role.

2 h
A brother and his sister celebrated Easter in the village of Strečno (Žilina Region).

These anti-Covid measures will apply to Slovakia this Easter

The government is not planning any significant changes to the restrictions, holidays perceived as a risky time for the virus spread.

26. mar
Illustrative stock photo.

Slovakia lacks general practitioners, particularly in the countryside

If the situation doesn’t improve, 200 ageing doctors will leave their posts annually.

23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)