Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The state is unable to fine drivers for missing e-stickers. MPs failed to remedy the error

60 days is too short for a fine for drivers on highways without e-stickers.

Efforts to make collecting fines for absent highway e-stickers have failed so far.Efforts to make collecting fines for absent highway e-stickers have failed so far. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia will keep losing millions of euros in fines for illegal driving on highways after parliament failed to patch a hole in legislation during the coalition crisis.

On March 18, parliament failed to override the veto of President Zuzana Čaputová on the amendment to the law on highway stickers (or vignettes), with 73 out of 122 MPs present voting in favour of the proposal. To break the veto, at least 76 members of the 150-seat parliament must vote for the bill.

The bill was to extend the period for imposing a fine on drivers on highways without an e-sticker from the current 60 days to two years.

As a consequence, while the IT system is able to detect cars without a valid e-ticket on highways and dual carriageways; the procedure that follows lasts too long to allow the authorities to fine the drivers within the 60-day deadline. They can be fined only when caught red-handed on the highway by a police patrol.

Measure failed real-life test

31. Mar 2021 at 15:23  | Jana Liptáková

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

High-level corruption and threats against minorities. US report evaluates human rights practices in Slovakia

Slovakia alongside its closest allies and partners is considering improving human rights and democracy as a central pillar of its interest and value policies at home and also abroad.

6 h
Eduard Heger (left) and Igor Matovič (right)

Matovič as No. 2. Will Slovakia see conflict between him and Heger?

Support of the 53-strong OĽaNO caucus is likely to play a role.

2 h
A brother and his sister celebrated Easter in the village of Strečno (Žilina Region).

These anti-Covid measures will apply to Slovakia this Easter

The government is not planning any significant changes to the restrictions, holidays perceived as a risky time for the virus spread.

26. mar
After several years, Bratislava experienced mosquito calamity.

Bratislava is searching for mosquito hunters

The capital wants to fight the annoying insect in an environmentally-friendly way, asking people to take part.

1 h
