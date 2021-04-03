Nerozumiem, can you repeat that?

In his podcast "Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky", Jeremy Hill speaks with 15 foreigners about their experiences learning Slovak.

This episode contains some Slovak swear words. For a censored version, click here.

Slovak has three genders, seven cases, and many frustrated learners.

In the first episode of his "Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky" podcast, Jeremy Hill spoke with 15 foreigners about their experiences learning Slovak. Some of them have lived in Slovakia for a longer period of time and can speak Slovak with few problems, while others are just becoming acquainted with the language.

Most agree that Slovak is an especially difficult language to learn, but foreigners here often feel an obligation to at least try to learn it. Whether it's for practical reasons, romance, or an attempt to better understand Slovak culture, foreigners take lessons, study on their own or attempt to strike up conversations with locals to improve their language skills.

This, of course, has led to some amusing encounters.

