No more skipping lines for vaccination. Employers will have to confirm the registration

The change came after a doctor said that three quarters of people vaccinated on Easter were under eligible age.

Everyone who will register for the Covid vaccination as a healthcare or social workers will need to have the registration confirmed by the employer. Only after this confirmation they will be given an appointment.

The change comes after the reports from last week that three quarters of people who received their Covid jab in two Bratislava vaccination centres were not from the groups for whom the vaccination slots have been opened, the Sme daily reported.

Some say the measure has come too late.

Currently, people can register for the vaccination via the online waiting room app, choosing one of the six categories. While in the vaccination phases two to six, people register based on their age, the first phase is meant for people from the profession in which they are in contact with the virus. These include doctors, nurses and people from nursing homes, but also medical students, the employees of mobile testing spots, soldiers and firefighters.

The next phase for the age group 45+ may be open in about two weeks, Sme reported.

People cheated the system

6. Apr 2021 at 17:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff