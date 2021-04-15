Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Conditions for crossing borders change from April 19

Vaccinated people will have exceptions.

(Source: TASR)

The regime at the borders and conditions of obligatory quarantine will change from April 19.

People who arrive in Slovakia from April 19, 06:00, and who have in the previous 14 days visited only countries of the EU, Iceland, Norway, Lichtenstein, Switzerland or the UK, will not have to go into quarantine if they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The condition is that if they were vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine i.e. Moderna or Pfizer, it must be at least 14 days after their second dose. If they were vaccinated with a vector vaccine, such as AstraZeneca, it should be at least four weeks after their first dose.

People arriving from those countries do not have to go into quarantine if they have recovered from Covid-19 or were vaccinated up to 180 days with a vector or mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since their first dose.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 less than 180 days previously do not have to go into quarantine either. They will have to confirm it with proof of vaccination or of overcoming the disease.

Exception for weddings and funerals

The Public Health Authority claimed that there will be an automatic exception from quarantine for those, who come to Slovakia to get married or to attend the funeral of someone close to them. This also requires proof.

One accompanying person will also have an exception, requiring a negative antigen test not older than 48 hours or a RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours.

Mandatory quarantine will not apply to persons with permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia who cross the border for a visit to a foreign embassy accredited to Slovakia, located in the Czech Republic, Hungary or the Republic of Austria. This visit may not exceed 12 hours and in this case, a negative test for COVID-19 is not required.

Conditions for transit through Slovakia should be also easier. "They will be uniform for persons passing through the territory of Slovakia to the country in which they have been granted residence or of which they are citizens, in other cases, the Ministry of the Interior will be able to allow transit," Daša Račková, the spokesperson stated.

15. Apr 2021 at 19:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

