Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

Last remains of the extensive fortification system in Košice

An outdoor theatre and a reception area complete the site of the Executioner's Bastion and Radoshto.

This article was published in the Košice Region Travel Guide. Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our regionial guide.

Named for its proximity to the dreaded mediaeval torture chamber, the largest of the defensive bastions on the Košice city wall (built in the late 15th century) was rebuilt and enlarged many times as modern weaponry shifted from siege engines to gunpowder.

Lost in Košice? Impossible with this travel guide. Lost in Košice? Impossible with this travel guide.

Once the site of the city’s east gate, known as the “Painted Gate”, the structure provides the sole remaining evidence of the extensive fortification system that allowed Košice to flourish in the Middle Ages.

In 1906, the bastion was selected as the site for a memorial to Košice’s great hero Francis II Rákóczi (1676-1735), buried in St Elizabeth’s Cathedral. In addition to an imposing statue of the anti-Habsburg champion beloved by Hungarian-era Košicians, a replica of his exile home in Terikdag, Turkey, known as Rodoshto in Hungarian, furnished with many Rákóczi artifacts, perches atop a corner of the bastion. The museum and fortifications also house mediaeval weaponry. An outdoor theatre and a reception area complete the site.

Opening hours:

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays. The exterior is open also on Mondays.

Ticket prices:

No admission is necessary for the exterior.
Admission to the museum: 4€

Executioner's Bastion and Radoshto (Katova bašta, Radošto)

Address: Hrnčiarska 7, Košice; Phone: +421 55 622 2856; Website: www.vsmuzeum.sk

Related articleKošice Region travel guide: discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our guide. Read more 

27. Apr 2021 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Restaurant terraces in Bratislava

News digest: Coalition has yet to decide on prolonging national emergency

The Health Ministry will give preference to chronically ill patients. ZSSK plans to restore international trains.

15 h
PM Heger, Defence Minister Naď and Foreign Minister Korčok (left to right) arrive to the press conference.

Heger cabinet rediscovers government’s lost compass

OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič had cast doubt on Slovakia’s loyalty to its allies, but the Heger cabinet uses an opportunity to do the right thing.

19 h
The right educational choice for your child can make all the difference in her or his successful academic career.

Blog: Tips for choosing the best school for your child

Once the information is gathered and assessed, the bottom line is to choose the school that you and your child feel best about him attending.

18 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)