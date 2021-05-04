Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

A pool turned into a cultural centre

Kunsthalle was once one of the most beautiful architectural buildings in Czechoslovakia.

Kunsthalle in Košice is located in old swimming pool converted to an art space.Kunsthalle in Košice is located in old swimming pool converted to an art space. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

This article was published in the Košice Region Travel Guide. Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our regionial guide.

This one time dilapidated building housing a swimming pool is now a place for culture. The building was built between 1957–1962, based on Ladislav Greč’s design.

Lost in Košice? Impossible with this travel guide. Lost in Košice? Impossible with this travel guide.

Decoration was provided by Helena Ondrušová-Viktorínová. The roofed part of the swimming pool complex had to be closed in 1992. In its time it was one of the most beautiful architectural buildings in Czechoslovakia and its timeless architecture remains unique even today.

Its original appearance is nearly entirely preserved with only the most damaged areas demolished and replaced. A typical swimming mosaic has been maintained and the area where the pool once was is now used for art exhibitions, workshops, public discussions with artists and gala contemporary art openings.

Opening hours:

The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Ticket prices:

Admission: from 1€ (depends on performance).

Kunsthalle (Hala umenia Košice)

Address: Rumanova 1, Košice; Phone: +421 907 214 802; Website: www.k13.sk

Related articleKošice Region travel guide: discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our guide. Read more 

4. May 2021 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

