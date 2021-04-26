Volkswagen in Bratislava will suspend production of SUV models

The reason is a lack of semiconductor components.

Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia will suspend the production of its SUV vehicles from Thursday, April 29 until Friday, May 7. The reason is a shortage of semiconductor components, the SITA newswire reported.

The production of small city cars will not be restricted and will follow current plans.

Problems with supplies

Volkswagen Slovakia implied its intention of suspending its production last week, without providing more details.

“We are still struggling to ensure that it does not take long,” said Oliver Grünberg, board chairman of Volkswagen Slovakia, adding that the situation was changing from one day to the next. Most components in short supply are installed in SUVs.

The carmaker has been trying in the past months to minimise the shortage of semiconductor components in cooperation with the entire group. Up until now, the impact on production has been minimal, said the company’s spokesperson Lucia Kovarovič Makayová.

“We must currently count with the fact that the chip supply situation will remain tense in the coming months,” she said, as quoted by SITA.

26. Apr 2021 at 17:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff