Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

General practitioners will be able to vaccinate their patients against Covid. Some will start in May

The Health Ministry is addressing fears that the vaccination rate will be lower than needed to stop the virus from spreading.

(Source: TASR)

General practitioners could start administering the Covid-19 vaccine to their patients this month.

In Slovakia, vaccination currently takes place only in special vaccination points at hospitals, polyclinics and large-capacity vaccination centres like the one at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava. Doctors are now demanding that they be granted the ability to vaccinate their patients. They argue this may increase the vaccination uptake among the elderly.

"The trust in one's own doctor is higher and stronger than marketing campaigns, even more so among the elderly," said diabetologist and internal medicine specialist Ľudmila Kubincová from the northwestern-Slovak town of Púchov.

If people older than 60 could be given the AstraZeneca vaccine, which does not require special storage conditions and could be administered by GPs, it may help increase the vaccination rate among those that are most vulnerable to Covid.

The vaccination of older people with AstraZeneca is common in other European countries, but the Slovak Health Ministry is not considering this option for now. They count on the campaign that was launched on Monday to increase the vaccination rate.

Statistics of the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) show that 55 percent of people older than 60 years have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine so far. Experts say the rate should be at least 80 percent.

In order to achieve herd immunity, 60 percent of Slovakia's population needs to be vaccinated (which means 3.3 million people). Currently, the rate is 19 percent. The NCZI head Robert Suja has recently questioned whether more than half of all inhabitants would get vaccinated in Slovakia, given the low rate of registration for vaccination in the NCZI online system.

People want the jab from their GP

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. May 2021 at 10:17  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

Settlement in Moldava nad Bodvou

The court acquits the first Roma person in the Moldava raid case

Similar verdicts concerning most of the group facing false accusations charges expected soon.

22 h
A shopping centre in Bratislava.

Revenue and construction sector still suffer from pandemic

Industrial output returned to growth and foreign trade broke another record.

2. máj
Illustrative stock photo

Barely half of Slovakia's population will get the Covid jab by the end of August, registration rate suggests

Few people have registered for the vaccines, poll shows some have strong preferences concerning manufacturers.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)