Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Real estate prices continued to climb at the beginning of the year, especially in Bratislava

Residential real-estate market seems to be Covid-proof. No signs increase in prices should end soon.

(Source: Pixabay)

The price of Slovak real estate did not stop growing and are hitting record highs after the first quarter of 2021, prompting real estate agencies to call the residential real estate market Covid-proof.

Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environmentInvestment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment (Source: )

The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) reported that residential real estate prices increased in Q1 2021 by 4.2 percent in a quarter-to-quarter comparison. The increase was recorded across the regions, particularly in the western-Slovak regions of Trenčín and Nitra. The demand for real estate shows no signs of slowing, the National Association of Real Estate Offices of Slovakia (NARKS) noted. Interest in purchasing real estate persisted through the pandemic, but supply lagged with the planning and construction of new units slowing down.

According to the central bank, development is mainly down to the prices of houses, while the tempo of increasing prices of flats has moderately decreased. The NBS analysts expect the forecast development in salaries in the first quarter of the year to have a negative effect on the accessibility of real estate to people, the SITA newswire reported.

One-room and four-room flat prices fastest to go up

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. May 2021 at 11:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Juraj Šeliga

Šeliga leaves the deputy parliament’s speaker post after violating curfew rules

The politician was in a café after 21:00. His party colleague Jana Žitňanská drew consequences, too.

19 h
The number of companies oblided to have their financial statements audited decreases.

Auditors can help companies overcome current crisis

Less companies subject to compulsory auditing of financial statements.

5. máj
Illustrative stock photo

News digest: Curfew will stay in place for at least another week

The Health Ministry said the age limit for the Pfizer vaccine could change. EC greenlights the state assistance for tourism.

18 h

Will Slovakia hold another referendum? President has 30 days to decide

Petition to hold referendum signed by more than 585,000 people.

24 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)