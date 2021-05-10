Virtual reading of police stories or wedding reception. Museums and galleries will open for visitors

Attractive tours, games and even theatre performances will be held across the country on May 15.

Museums and galleries will open to visitors this Saturday, May 15.

Its 17th edition, held under the auspices of President Zuzana Čaputová, will be held both in person and online.

“Given the relaxation of anti-pandemic measures, it will be possible to visit many museums and galleries in person, though under a restricted regime,” said the Slovak National Museum (SNM), organising the event alongside the Union of Museums in Slovakia (ZMS), as quoted by the TASR newswire.

In most museums and galleries, an entrance fee of €3 should be paid only when visiting the first exhibition. Children aged 10 and under and disabled people enter for free.

What to visit

The online programme will be offered by the Bibiana (International House of Arts for Children), Nedbalka Gallery, Umelka gallery and the Museum of Education and Pedagogy, all in Bratislava.

The Bratislava City Gallery (GMB) will open exhibitions in Mirbach Palace on Františkánske Square and Pálffy Palace on Ventúrska Street. The gallery will also offer a virtual tour and encourage online visitors to send a virtual post card with a piece of work by Edmund Gwerk.

The Police Museum on Gunduličova Street in Bratislava will open its exhibitions for the first time and allow its visitors to browse the virtual stories of police officers in a period newspaper.

The Bratislava City Museum will screen documentaries and show how the exhibitions were created.

The Slovak National Gallery (SNG) will open a new exhibition cycle titled Vo Výklade (In the Shop Window), presenting works responding to current life in society in various public spaces.

The Slovak Design Centre will open an exhibition presenting 100 years of Slovak design and a new exhibition in its Satelit Design Gallery.

Kunsthalle Bratislava is preparing both online and in-person family activities.

SNM will have both online and in-person tours as well.

The events will be held in other parts of Slovakia and in more than 70 other institutions. These will include various exhibitions, games and quizzes, and even theatre performances. The museum in Svätý Anton, near Banská Štiavnica, for example, will open its cellars where a wedding reception will be presented.

Check the full programme here.

10. May 2021 at 18:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff