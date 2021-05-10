Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Mária Kolíková has survived an attempt to oust her

The opposition motion was supported by 51 MPs only.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková in the parliament.Justice Minister Mária Kolíková in the parliament. (Source: TASR)

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) will stay in her post.

Only 51 out of 117 MPs present supported the proposal to oust her. 63 MPs were against, two abstained and one did not vote at all.

Initiated by the opposition, the parliamentary session was held on May 10. The Smer party and its chair, former three-time prime minister Robert Fico, have voiced suspicions related to several companies involving Kolíková’s family. Some suspicions concerned the rental of the building where the Justice Ministry currently resides.

Kolíková faces ousting. These are the suspicions voiced against her Read more 

Kolíková has been clearly supported by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Sme Rodina and Za Ľudí. Some MPs of the biggest coalition party, the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), first said she did not explain some suspicions, related to the rental of the Justice Ministry’s building.

Eventually, only one OĽaNO MP, Martin Čepček, voted for her removal from the office.

The Slovak Spectator will update the story.

10. May 2021 at 22:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková

News digest: Justice Minister Mária Kolíková faces ousting attempt

More than 240,000 people waiting for Covid vaccine shot. Five Slovak citizens sentenced by the British court.

6 h
Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) during the opposition-initiated parliamentary session on ousting Kolíková as minister.

A fresh start for the Heger cabinet amid same old coalition tensions

Heat but no light from Matovič over nebulous tax reform, Za Ľudí defends its justice minister.

10 h
Justice Minister Mária Kolíková

Kolíková faces ousting. These are the suspicions voiced against her

The vote on ousting Mária Kolíková from the post of justice minister was initiated by Smer chair Robert Fico.

13 h
Illustrative stock photo

The Interior Ministry launched a pilot booking system

The service should also be available for people booking their appointment at the Foreigners’ Police soon.

13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)