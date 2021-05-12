Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Human rights suffered as a result of Covid in Slovakia

Ombudswoman pointed to quarantine facilities, schools as well as maternity wards in her 2020 report.

Mária PatakyováMária Patakyová (Source: Archive of Sme)

Never before has the public defender of rights dealt with as many complaints from the people of Slovakia as in 2020, the year when the novel coronavirus pandemic first broke out.

The spreading infection and the measures imposed in an attempt to halt it increased the number of motions submitted to the office of Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová, shows her 2020 annual report that she presented to the parliament in early May.

What remained unchanged is the lack of regard most MPs seem to be paying to her work. Just like one year ago, the MPs failed to acknowledge her report. Out of the 117 MPs present, only 58 voted to acknowledge it, one did not register for voting, nine were against and 49 MPs abstained from the vote.

The ombudswoman's work in 2020 in numbers

The Office of the Public Defender of Rights received 3,075 motions in 2020.

They investigated 1,888 motions and found 233 breaches of the fundamental rights in 186 motions.

In 729 cases, there was no breach.

973 motions did not fall under her competencies.

Another 563 motions were moved to 2021.

The parliament held the vote on May 7, 2021, just three days after they gave the green light to the cabinet of Eduard Heger and its programme statement, which among other things reads that the government will bring a “more effective and higher quality system of support and protection of human rights in Slovakia, including independent mechanisms and NGOs."

“It is evident that measures against the spread of the coronavirus interfered with human rights, but in some cases, they were beyond necessary and proportional," Patakyová said.

The most frequently complained-about issues that people addressed in their motions to the ombudswoman were linked to the obligatory state quarantine that was in place for several months in 2020, the children's right to education and to women's rights during labour and childbirth.

The office reported the second highest increase in the number of motions it has received over 18 years of existence of the institution, amounting to 3,075.

Isolate and pay

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. May 2021 at 18:18  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (r) said that the roll-out of AstraZeneca will be restored.

News digest: AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, Indian strain confirmed in Slovakia

Sputnik V to be put to use soon. President Čaputová will turn to the Constitutional Court with questions on snap election referendum.

5 h
AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19

Age limit for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduced, Sputnik to be administered soon

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský expects to start using the Russian vaccine starting in June.

6 h
Vaxzervia by AstraZeneca

Slovakia suspends the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. What does it mean? (Q&A)

People who have already received appointments will be given another vaccine.

13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)