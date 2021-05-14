More mobile vaccination teams roll out to help elderly get jabs

Operation expands amid low take-up among older people.

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination centres are being rolled out across more regions as response to initial projects shows they are helping to get older people – among whom vaccine take up has so far been low – get vaccinated.

Local municipalities and self-governing regions have played a key role in organising coronavirus testing for people over the last six months as part of either one-off mass testing programmes or setting up mobile centres for individuals to meet testing requirements under the country’s pandemic restrictions.

When the national vaccination roll-out began, these same authorities also took on the responsibility for arranging vaccinations, including in places such as homes for the elderly which are usually run by local councils.

And in recent weeks they have been charged with managing vaccination of the elderly and most vulnerable members of their communities, some of whom are immobile and have difficulty reaching larger vaccination sites.

Mobile vaccination teams have been operating in villages and small towns, making it easier to reach these people, for some weeks. But more began last weekend as initial responses to these services is positive, according to local officials.

“People’s ability to travel decreases with age,” Anna Terezková, spokesperson for the Košice Region, told The Slovak Spectator. “[Lack of] mobility is often the reason why older people in particular put off getting vaccinated.”

She added though that older people who have seen other elderly people in care homes getting vaccinated are often now deciding to do the same.

“We have noticed some people refusing specific vaccines. But in the case of people in social service facilities, positive community motivation is a decisive factor [in persuading people to get vaccinated].

“Some elderly people who had previously refused to get vaccinated eventually opted do to do when they saw their neighbours getting vaccinated,” explained Terezková.

14. May 2021 at 12:56 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová