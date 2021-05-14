Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bratislava's city beach returns

Residents and visitors of Bratislava can enjoy a seaside atmosphere on the Danube River until mid September.

The city beach has become a popular summer destination in Bratislava.The city beach has become a popular summer destination in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Residents and visitors of Bratislava can once again enjoy a seaside atmosphere on the Petržalka bank of the Danube River. The city beach, Tyršák, on the Tyršovo Nábrežie embankment is opening for those looking for active recreation, culture, or the chance to just lounge on the beach on Friday, May 14. Tyršák will also offer several novelties this year.

“These include the enlarged children’s sand zone, to which a new playground will be added,” said Zuzana Ježeková on behalf of the organisers, as cited by the TASR newswire. “The area of ​​greenery will also be enlarged and the whole site will be surrounded by a hedge.”

In addition to sporting opportunities, the beach will once again be a place of cultural activities, including a series of concerts called Grape under the Bridge (Grape pod Mostom).

The operation of the beach, as well as all cultural events, will be subject to the valid anti-pandemic regulations. The city beach will be open, free of charge, until September 26.

14. May 2021 at 16:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

