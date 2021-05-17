Slovakia drops out of travelling agreement due to lack of uniform vaccination certificates

The Health Ministry said they are working on the vaccination passports.

Slovakia is missing uniform certificates confirming that people have been vaccinated against Covid. Some have received a document containing a stamp from the hospital, while others only have a piece of paper with four lines.

“The doctor even refused to sign this paper,” Emma Trenklerová, who was vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, told the Sme daily.

The daily has seen several confirmations issued by various vaccination centres, none of which were the same.

The problem with different confirmations of vaccination has been acknowledged by Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee).

“First, we have to secure that Slovakia issues uniform national vaccination certificates,” he said after meeting with his counterparts from central European countries in Bratislava, as quoted by Sme.

17. May 2021 at 10:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff