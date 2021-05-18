Burst reservoir in central Slovakia claims one life

Heavy rainfall in Slovakia has claimed a life. The water reservoir in the village of Rudno nad Hronom in central Slovakia burst, killing one person on May 17.

Water flowed through the whole village and flooded the cellars of family houses, the TASR newswire reported. Firefighters have been on the scene, draining the water from flooded streets and cellars. From one house they had to save three people who could not get out on their own.

A strong stream of water swept away one person; firefighters found him without any signs of life.

The Mayor of the village Marián Šurjanský said that the water reservoir above the village breached. It was built in 2011 within anti-flood measures. It included a culvert, which was to release the water slowly so that the creek bed could slowly drain it, Šurjanský said, adding that the dam probably could not withstand the onslaught of water after the intense rainfall.

About twenty cars were also damaged and some were even taken several dozens of metres away by the water. On the evening of May 17, the mayor and firefighters on scene confirmed that the lives of the inhabitants of Rudno nad Hronom village are no longer in danger.

PM expressed condolences

PM Eduard Heger expressed condolences to the family and relatives of the victim. He said that the situation is critical.

“I am thinking of all of you who have been hit by the floods and have damaged houses or property,” Heger wrote on a social network. “I am in contact with the interior ministry, who is informing me about the development of the situation.”

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec also expressed condolences.

“I think of all the people who had to suddenly leave their homes, and at the same time, I thank and support firefighters who intervene in these moments,” Mikulec wrote on Facebook.

He added that firefighters had 60 interventions on Monday because of the weather. He believes that the flooding will calm down eventually.

18. May 2021 at 7:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff