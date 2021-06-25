Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Residential projects in Bratislava feature prominent architects, rich civic amenities and eco-friendly approach

Selection of large and interesting residential projects under construction in Bratislava.

The skyline of Bratislava is changing.The skyline of Bratislava is changing. (Source: Courtesy of JTRE)

While there is lack of housing in Bratislava, there are several interesting residential projects of various sizes under construction in Bratislava. These include the Sky Park project designed by world-renowned architectural studio Zaha Hadid Architects, which is just being constructed on the edge of the city centre, as well as the green-field projects of the brand new Slnečnice and Nesto districts, both in Petržalka. Other projects are emerging in former industrial zones, for example the first official skyscraper in Slovakia, Eurovea Tower, and Zwirn. Another project, Vydrica is finally filling the gap on the Danube embankment while the ambition of the Guthaus residential project is to bring solutions to climate change.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Jun 2021 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Bratislava

Top stories

A man waits outside a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, England, where case numbers of the Delta variant have been relatively high.

How to change people's minds about vaccination? Experts hesitant that money is the answer

The state fears a third wave may hit hard in poorly vaccinated districts. The state should try whatever could work, analyst claims.


15 h
The Weekend of Open Parks and Gardens has became a popular event in Slovakia

Pandemic highlights the importance of parks and gardens

Parks and gardens across Slovakia will open during the Weekend of Open Parks and Gardens


16 h
Marian Kocner and his lawyer at the Supreme Court

The wrong way to put things right

Overturning not-guilty verdicts, especially in cases as emotive as the Kuciak murder trial, is a very bad idea.


19 h

News digest: Green passes to be launched on Saturday, minister asks people not to sign up right away

Three other Delta variant cases confirmed in Slovakia. Travelling within the EU should be easier thanks to Green Passes. People in tourism optimistic about the upcoming season.


16 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)