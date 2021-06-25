Residential projects in Bratislava feature prominent architects, rich civic amenities and eco-friendly approach

While there is lack of housing in Bratislava, there are several interesting residential projects of various sizes under construction in Bratislava. These include the Sky Park project designed by world-renowned architectural studio Zaha Hadid Architects, which is just being constructed on the edge of the city centre, as well as the green-field projects of the brand new Slnečnice and Nesto districts, both in Petržalka. Other projects are emerging in former industrial zones, for example the first official skyscraper in Slovakia, Eurovea Tower, and Zwirn. Another project, Vydrica is finally filling the gap on the Danube embankment while the ambition of the Guthaus residential project is to bring solutions to climate change.
25. Jun 2021 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff