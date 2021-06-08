Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Open space is no longer the “chicken farm” it used to be

Smart solutions should be aimed at increasing the comfort of people working in offices.

Martin NeštepnýMartin Neštepný (Source: Courtesy of HB Reavis)

Offices will not return to what they used to be before Covid-19. Home office will remain widespread and hybrid work styles will become standard. Digitisation will make working in offices more comfortable and effective, says office space expert Martin Neštepný.

The Slovak Spectator interviewed Neštepný, head of Smart Workspace Design & Solutions department at the HB Reavis developer and international workspace provider, about how offices have been adapting to the impacts of the pandemic and climate change, what changes may increase the satisfaction and wellbeing of employees and what offices will look like in the near future.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected the demands of office tenants?

Martin Neštepný (MN): When the pandemic was new to everyone, companies needed to provide space for those who could not work from home, using compartment separators, cleaning techniques and other measures adhering to health protection regulations. Social distancing began to be applied, also resulting in lower density in offices. It used to be around 6 square metres per person, today it is 10 to 11 square metres, almost twice as much as before the pandemic. The office layout has not changed much due to the pandemic. The trend of adapting the space to the organisation that uses it, which is now more visible, had started before. Today, there is just more emphasis on understanding the functioning of the office space user.

TSS: How does climate change affect the office segment? How do developers building new office spaces respond to this challenge?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Jun 2021 at 9:30  | Jana Liptáková

More of topic: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Economics

Top stories

Flight in balloon in Liptov region

Hotels, travelling, sightseeing. How to enjoy a holiday in Slovakia

Slovakia is preparing for its second pandemic summer. Check out our guide on rules applicable in the country and its various districts.


7. jún
Sputnik V vaccination in Slovakia

News digest: Slovakia's first Sputnik recipients have received their first shots

Vaccination with Pfizer vax now open to teenagers. Slovakia most likely to recognise Sputnik V in foreigners. Agriculture minister changed his mind about resignation.


20 h
July 2020 protest against changes to abortions.

Ultraconservative MPs decide now is the perfect time to debate women’s rights

Instead of the human consequences of the pandemic, or high-level corruption, MPs will be asked to debate abortion yet again.


23 h
Illustrative stock photo

Most parents do not want to vaccinate children against Covid

After the vaccination of this age group is launched in Slovakia, the agreement of a parent will be required.


7. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)