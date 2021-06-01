Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Too different? Some foreigners are more acceptable to Slovaks than others for marriage

Children often help improve mixed couples' relationship with their relatives.

(Source: Unsplash)

A conversation about mixed marriages in Slovakia tends to lead to someone claiming that Slovak women are more likely than Slovak men to marry foreigners.

Ethnologist Silvia Letavajová's research shows that this is indeed the case.

“Women proved to be more open to marrying a foreigner than men,” Letavajová, who researched mixed marriages in 2017, told The Slovak Spectator. Based on her research that relied on interviews with 220 respondents and subsequent conversations with 22 mixed couples, she published a book on the subject in 2018.

The researcher from the Department of Cultural Management and Tourism of the Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra dedicated her work to traditions, migration and new minorities in Slovakia. When she decided to look at people's notions of marriages between foreigners and Slovaks, she realised that people look at religion, ethnicity and race rather than language.

In an interview with The Slovak Spectator, she also talks about why some nationalities tend to be more acceptable to Slovaks than others.

Language good, religion bad

When the researcher asked her respondents how they defined themselves, the answers were most often Slovaks, Slavs, people who speak Slovak, Europeans, white and Christian.

“People with the same or similar characteristics were viewed as acceptable but if there was a significant distance in either of those traits, respondents would consider [such a person] unacceptable,” said Letavajová.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Jun 2021 at 9:00  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

More of topic: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: First person to be jabbed with Sputnik V next week

Children will soon be able to receive the Pfizer vaccines. More flights from Bratislava airport to summer destinations.

1 h
Slovak team

Slovakia makes it to hockey quarterfinals after eight years

The match between Russia and Sweden was decisive for Slovakia.

8 h

Candidates cautious to make changes in top positions

This is the first time Executive Search rankings are part of the Career and Employment Guide.

31. máj
Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský

Health minister is the most trusted cabinet member

On the other hand, Finance Minister Igor Matovič keeps losing trust, the recent Focus poll suggests.

31. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)