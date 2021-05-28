Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Fears grow over fate of iconic Design Factory building

Creative team behind the project are moving to Jarovce.

Design Factory Design Factory (Source: Sme)

When visitors gathered in late 2016, at Bratislava’s iconic Design Factory, they found the building in near darkness, the only light coming from the flickering candles laid out hastily by staff.

This was not an artistic touch, but a makeshift solution after excavation work on a neighbouring plot of land had cut the power cables to the building.

It also underlined how rapidly the area around the former locksmiths’ workshop has been developing recently.

Related articleDesign Factory is the last building remaining from the former Apollo refinery Read more 

On May 21, 2021, people gathered to say goodbye to the building – and mark the launch of the book ‘Design Factory – A Positive Example’ covering its activities since it was opened in 2005 - which until recently had been a hub for architects, designers, and other creative people, as well as a space for cultural and other events.

The building’s owners, ZSE, are planning to develop the land it stands on, and the company’s plans to build a new headquarters on the site have raised concerns among the cultural and architectural community over the fate of the building.

Design Factory

Over the 15 years since its opening, Design Factory was the location for:

  • 77 exhibitions
  • 48 events for children
  • 201 music festivals
  • 321 social events

The building had originally been part of the extensive complex of the Apollo refinery, which was bombed during WWII, and was declared a Bratislava landmark by the city’s authorities in 2019. The declaration does not, however, offer the building any special legal status or protection.

ZSE has neither confirmed nor denied plans for its demolition.

Michaela Dobošová, ZSE’s spokesperson, told The Slovak Spectator: “Consultations are currently underway on the next steps. ZSE is fully aware of the interest of professionals and the general public in this former workshop. Once the decision is made, we will inform the public.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. May 2021 at 10:20  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Cynthia Sandor, her parents and her Slovak family on a farm near Zvolen in the early eighties.

As they age, Americans’ desire to reconnect with Slovakia grows

It is mostly middle-aged and older Slovak Americans who trace their roots.

11 h

News digest: Friday brings higher deficit but easier cross-border travel

Most neighbours will recognise Slovak vaccination certificates. Investment minister unveils the green pass app. Amended 2021 state budget passed, deficit higher. Bratislava Castle will burn tonight.

3 h
Czech violinist and singer Iva Bittová during the recording of the "Live At Tou" album.

British media impressed by Slovak Roma artists

Here are the stories from this week that you do not want to miss.

7 h
Boris Kollár (l) and Mária Kolíková (r) announce the changes to collusive custody.

Collusive custody will change. Coalition seems to have found an agreement

The justice minister and the speaker of parliament talk about a compromise solution.

27. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)