Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Confidential intelligence service report leaked online

The report concerned the alleged manipulation of corruption cases.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA/Police SR)

A confidential report by the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency that was presented to the parliament last week was leaked online, the Denník N daily reported.

Somebody probably took pictures of it and then forwarded them.

Secret meeting of top state officials hints at a problem in the police Read more 

The fact that the report is half-public has been confirmed by the National Security Authority (NBÚ). In a call published on Facebook, it has warned against distributing and giving publicity to the document through various mobile and desktop apps.

“If it was an authentic document filled with confidential information, it means that the information can be provided to authorised people only and is subject to the law on the protection of confidential data,” the NBÚ added and warned against potential sanctions.

With this statement, the NBÚ confirmed the authenticity of the document, Denník N wrote.

What is the report about?

The SIS report was presented to the parliament on the evening of May 26 by Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina). The session was closed to the public.

31. May 2021 at 11:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

