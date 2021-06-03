Cottages booked out; a holiday in Slovakia could be more expensive than in 2020

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic situation has been improving over the past several weeks, Slovaks were reluctant in regards to planning their holidays.
The same applied to accommodation owners, and the holiday mood only emerged in the latter part of May.
“Right now there is a massive interest in cottages. Even though these cottages are subject to interest every year, the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation. The most sought after lodgings are those offering more privacy,” said Pavol Paradeiser, from the lodging portal Hauzi.sk.
Despite having a higher traffic rate in the first half of May compared to last year, the site received fewer reservation requests. “We understood that this was the result of the wariness of owners after their winter experience, when the government failed to keep the situation under control and essentially cancelled the winter season," Paradeiser added.
Expect higher prices
3. Jun 2021 at 11:16 | Jana Hambálková