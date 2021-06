Cottages booked out; a holiday in Slovakia could be more expensive than in 2020

People want to go to places where supply can’t hope to shoulder demand.

Font size: A - | A + Even though the Covid-19 pandemic situation has been improving over the past several weeks, Slovaks were reluctant in regards to planning their holidays. The same applied to accommodation owners, and the holiday mood only emerged in the latter part of May. “Right now there is a massive interest in cottages. Even though these cottages are subject to interest every year, the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation. The most sought after lodgings are those offering more privacy,” said Pavol Paradeiser, from the lodging portal Hauzi.sk. Despite having a higher traffic rate in the first half of May compared to last year, the site received fewer reservation requests. “We understood that this was the result of the wariness of owners after their winter experience, when the government failed to keep the situation under control and essentially cancelled the winter season," Paradeiser added. Expect higher prices Sorry, you have just exceeded the allowed number of devices This subscription grants access to the locked content of Spectator.sk and SME.sk for only one person through a maximum of three different devices or browsers. To continue reading the article on this device, please update the list of devices in the profile settings. Administer devices You can read everything about device settings here The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk

Subscribe now for full access Subscription

for 4 weeks 4 € Buy Subscription

for 1 years

39,90 € Buy Subscription

for 2 years 69,90 € Buy I already have subscription - Sign in Subscription provides you with: Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk

Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)

PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you

Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk 3. Jun 2021 at 11:16 | Jana Hambálková

Top stories