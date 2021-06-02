Items in shopping cart: View
Slovak car batteries to be produced in Voderady. First are expected within one year

EV battery developer and producer InoBat Auto has launched reconstruction of a former logistics and production hall into an EV battery R&D centre and pilot line.

Marián Boček, CEO of InoBat Auto, during the official launch of reconstruction works of the new facility. Marián Boček, CEO of InoBat Auto, during the official launch of reconstruction works of the new facility. (Source: Courtesy of InoBat Auto)

Electric vehicle (EV) battery developer and producer InoBat Auto has launched works to transform a brownfield in Voderady into an EV battery R&D centre and pilot line. Powered by green energy through grid electricity and solar panels, the 27,000 square metre site will create up to 150 jobs and will include a technical training centre, office space, research labs and manufacturing line. InoBat will use the new battery centre to identify the optimum cell chemistries to meet the exact requirements of any vehicle maker or manufacturer.

The centre will be a benefit for European countries as it will reduce the dependence of electric vehicle manufacturers on the import of batteries from Asia.

2. Jun 2021 at 17:19  | Compiled by Spectator staff

