Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

MPs okayed record-high budget deficit. Critics expect future tax hike

Total increase in expenditures not necessary, economists say.

(Source: Sme)

Slovakia may see the highest deficit in its history post-pandemic, analysts worry in the wake of the parliament passing a revision to the state budget, which caused a discord in the ruling coalition and kicked off a debate about the future increase in taxes.

The surge in the Covid-19 infections that hit Slovakia last autumn and winter was accompanied by severe limitations in some business sectors, slashing the revenues of many companies and pushing some to the brink of bankruptcy.

Increased medical expenditures and state aid to the bleeding economy have exhausted state reserves put aside to cover the adverse effects of the pandemic. To replenish them, the government of Eduard Heger passed an amendment to the 2021 state budget, increasing expenditures and thus also its deficit.

Related articleA huge debt and deficit, the threat of a Greek road. What is the new budget like? Read more 

While economic analysts do not see any general problem in higher spending, they criticise the scope of the increase as it includes expenditures not related to the fight against Covid-19 and its impacts.

Radovan Ďurana, analyst with the think tank Institute of Economic and Social Studies (INESS), is afraid that the competition of the coalition parties in increasing budgetary expenditures will lead to the highest deficit in Slovakia's history. He finds it unusual that at a time of record deficits and rapid debt growth, Slovak politicians are coming up with increased parental bonuses or child allowances.

“Instead, we should talk about measures to bring spending back to pre-crisis normal. Unfortunately, there is silence about this,” Ďurana told The Slovak Spectator.

The junior coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), which has been known as the party of economic liberals, criticised the increase in the expenditures as too high as well.

“Today’s deficits are tomorrow’s taxes,” said Marian Viskupič (SaS), head of the parliamentary committee for finances, during the parliamentary debate before the final vote.

Expenditures ballooned more than originally planned

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Jun 2021 at 15:49  | Jana Liptáková

More of topic: Economics

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: State wants to control pandemic aid, some complain at court about its lack

Slovakia turned orange on the European travel map after the problem with data reporting was fixed. People planning holidays in Slovakia should prepare for higher prices.


1 h

Cottages booked out; a holiday in Slovakia could be more expensive than in 2020

People want to go to places where supply can’t hope to shoulder demand.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Economy takes new breath as second Covid wave recedes in Slovakia

But observers warn against shortage of chips in industry and looming third pandemic wave.


24 h
Veronika Remišová

Za Ľudí in deep crisis. Some chairmanship members left the meeting

Veronika Remišová not stepping down from her leading post for now, no national assembly in sight.


2. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)