Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava’s growth cannot be stopped, but it can be regulated

Sustainable construction means different things to different cities.

Narián HlavačkaNarián Hlavačka (Source: Courtesy of Corwin)

When Marián Hlavačka launched the development company Corwin a decade ago, he wanted to bring something new to the real estate sector. As a lover of nature and hard data, he wished to construct buildings in a sustainable way with the help of the latest technology to return some of Bratislava’s nature, offering people a better environment for living.

“I wanted to create a development company with a human face,” said Hlavačka, whose ambition is to do real estate business differently so the word developer is no longer used as a swearword in Slovak.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with Hlavačka about the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shortage of flats in the capital, and the conversion of old buildings for new purposes.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What is the purpose of the two giant ants in front of the headquarters of Corwin?

Corwin

The Corwin development company was launched by Marián Hlavačka in 2010. Its name was inspired by Matthias Corvinus, an enlightened monarch who once ruled on the territory of today’s Slovakia in the 15th century. Corwin focused on residential projects first, followed by office buildings. Its projects include Rinzle in Rača; the Blumental Residences and Blumental Offices in the wide centre of Bratislava; the greenest building in Slovakia – Einpark Offices with a LEED platinum certification and the Einpark Residences in Petržalka; Dúbravy in Dúbravka, Guthaus (under construction) in Nové Mesto; the large neighbourhood revitalisation project in Palma and others. In Slovakia, Corwin is active only in Bratislava. The company is also working on a residential and office project in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with more foreign expansion plans in the pipeline.

Marián Hlavačka (MH): While ants are very likeable insects, the idea to install giant ants in several places around Blumentálska Street originated from the local community organisation Blumentálska Partia, of which we are a founding member. The Lost Ants project is a wakeup call for citizens, the city authorities and our peers from the development sector. Bratislava’s biodiversity has been reduced as a consequence of insensitive construction. It is up to all of us to protect it. Additionally, we like art and we always try to support it on our projects.

TSS: What impact will the pandemic have on the design of flats and offices?

MH: I both hope and doubt that there will be a huge impact, in that developers will learn a lesson from nature on how to defend themselves against the pandemic. It has shown us that we should behave more responsibly and make sure our buildings are closer to nature, from their location up to technical solutions. The answer to the pandemic should be more sustainable development and construction, innovations supporting healthy living and a lower focus on numbers in Excel tables and the monetisation of investments.
Personally, I am a big lover of nature, so even before the outbreak of Covid-19 we pursued solutions for healthier living, both in offices and in flats.

TSS: What is your definition of sustainable or green construction?

MH: Globally, three million people move into big cities every week. Urbanisation is a long-term trend that cannot be stopped. This is because agriculture has become extremely automated and the whole countryside is turning into a place where people prefer rest over manual work. Of course, the situation in Slovakia is not as extreme as in Asia or in Latin America, but Bratislava will continue to grow. Sustainable construction in Bratislava should be about increasing the density of construction, meaning building on free plots among the existing buildings and the numerous brownfields. Bratislava has not always developed logically and it has grown too wide. As a result, too few people live on the built-up area of almost 500 km2. A consequence is the unbalanced ratio of extensive and costly infrastructure to the number of citizens.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. Jun 2021 at 7:00  | Jana Liptáková

More of topic: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Economics, Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: EU sues Slovakia over cancelled package holidays

New expert opinion in Kuciak murder case provided as the trial is approaching. Interior Ministry inspectorate secured files on some open cases. Solar eclipse was visible also from Slovakia.


15 h
Alena Zsuzsová.

With new evidence on the table, Kuciak murder trial may see a turnaround

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal on June 15.


20 h
Some furniture parts have to moved with a robot.

Diversifying the automotive industry to the mobility sector

Jaroslav Leitmann of Civitta takes a close look at Slovakia's potential in the promising mobility sector thanks to its already strong automotive industry.


8. jún
Museum SNP in Banská Bystrica

Uprising museum to change hands. Foreign historians join critical voices against the move

The specific plans create the impression that the lack of a concept in historical politics in the two ministries is the real problem, German historian says.


9. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)