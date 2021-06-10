With new evidence on the table, Kuciak murder trial may see a turnaround

You can read all about the Kuciak murder trial here.
One of the biggest disappointments for parents of the murdered journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová about last year’s verdict in the murder case was that a judicial panel refused to “read between the lines” of Threema communications belonging to defendant Marian Kočner.
Many saw clear references to plotting the murder, but the court insisted on a literal interpretation of text messages.
The “50 soon” message and a skull emoticon sent two hours before the murder were not enough to convict the alleged mastermind of the murder, Kočner, and his decoy Alena Zsuzsová who, according to the indictment, ordered it.
10. Jun 2021 at 12:47 | Peter Kováč