Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

MP suspected of sexual abuse leaves parliament

Coalition partners called on him to step down, too.

Ján HerákJán Herák (Source: SITA)

Several criminal complaints have been filed against MP Ján Herák. He is suspected of sexually abusing a minor. Herák confirmed the accusation on May 25 but denies committing such an act. He gave up his membership in the OĽaNO party due to suspicions.

On June 9, the police reported that they will renew criminal prosecution for a sexual abuse case connected with Herák. However, he has not been accused yet.

Coalition partners Za Ľudí and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) called on Herák to give up his seat in parliament. He announced his resignation on June 9.

"First of all, I am a father, a parent. The media made me out to be the dirtiest man. Politics is not worth this. I am giving up on my mandate to protect my family," Herák told the media.

He refused all the allegations. "I have a clear conscience," he noted, as quoted by the Sme daily, adding that it is also in his interest to have these cases clarified.

Girls from camps

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Jun 2021 at 17:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Only a test needed for travel from neighbouring EU countries to Slovakia

Sputnik will be available to those aged 60+ too. Egypt will be in the black tier of Slovakia's travel map. A new questionnaire will gauge the interest of non-EU students in vaccination.


3 h
Sputnik V vaccines arrived at Košice airport on March 1, 2021

Disinformation was supposed to help the Russian vaccine, but it harmed everyone

Globsec links the lack of willingness to get the Covid jab with the popularity of disinformation websites.


8 h
Martin Neštepný

Open space is no longer the “chicken farm” it used to be

Smart solutions should be aimed at increasing the comfort of people working in offices.


8. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)