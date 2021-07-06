Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

Pack some extra layers if you want to visit this icy UNESCO place

Dobšinská cave is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with ice that was formed during the Ice Age.

Dobšinská Ice CaveDobšinská Ice Cave (Source: MIchal Rengevič (courtesy of SSJ))

This article was published in the Košice Region Travel Guide. Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our regionial guide.

The cave is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The ice in the cave was formed during the Ice Age, beside a massive underground lake, permanently frozen and holding an estimated 110,000 cubic metres of ice. Since the late 19th century, when Dobšinská became the first cave in Europe to be electrically illuminated, visitors have been able to delve about 500 metres into the mountainside to two main halls beside the lake.

There, in a year-round temperature of about -1 °C, they can stop, gasp and shiver, rueing the decision not to pack an extra sweater after all.

Opening hours:

The cave is open from May until September on Tuesdays through Sundays.

Ticket prices:

Admission is €9. For more pricing information, visit the official site of Slovak caves.

Dobšinská Ice Cave (Dobšinská jaskyňa)

Address: Dobšinská ľadová jaskyňa 5, Stratená; Phone: +421 (0)58 788-1470; Website: www.ssj.sk

6. Jul 2021 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

