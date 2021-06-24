Bratislava to host multi-day festival on last weekend of June

The summer tourist season in the Slovak capital will kick off following a two-month delay.

Bratislava City Days, a festival featuring city institutions, municipal and cultural organisations, and the city's boroughs, will take place on the last weekend of June (June 25 - 27). The popular event will be organised thanks to the improving pandemic situation, albeit with a time shift. It is traditionally held at the end of April, when Bratislava symbolically opens its gates to residents and visitors on St George’s Day on April 24. Starting in the 13th century, people in Bratislava would elect their mayor and city councillors on this day.

“The aim of city days is to connect the city as a whole and invite everyone to diverse locations and neighbourhoods in Bratislava,” the city wrote on social media.

This year, the event will include the symbolic opening of the summer city festival Culture Summer in the Slovak capital and the Weekend of Open Park and Gardens.

The Bratislava City Days programme starts on Friday, June 25 with an inline skating event. The main organiser and coordinator of the event – the Bratislava Cultural and Information Center (BKIS) - and the Inline Bratislava organisation have prepared a 14.5-km route along roads emptied for inline skaters and cyclists. The event will start at Kamenné Square at 20:00. It will continue via the Old Town and Ružinov boroughs, passing through the reconstructed Mlynské Nivy Street.

This year the ceremonial unsealing of the Bratislava city gates will take place on Laurinská Street, in front of the P. O. Hviezdoslav Theatre, where the historical Laurinská gate in the city fortification used to stand. The ceremony, which will include a reenactment of fencing matches, starts on Saturday, June 26 at 10:00.

During the weekend people will be able to visit places that are usually not accessible like the Bratislava mayor's office in the Primate’s Palace, the Municipal Police Intervention Unit on Obchodná Street and the firefighting unit at Žilinská 1.

The three-day programme also includes guided tours (in Slovak), sightseeing cruises on the Danube, rides on historic trams and a book exchange. The Bratislava Zoo has prepared a special programme as well. The Slovak National Theatre will hold a gala evening on Saturday evening.

The municipal forest company Mestské Lesy v Bratislave has prepared a programme on bees and birds and the Bratislava City Gallery (GMB) will open the courtyards of the Mirbach and Pálffy palaces for visitors. The Bratislava City Library and the Bratislava City Museum will hold special events, too.

A detailed programme can be found on the BKIS website, but it is in Slovak only. Most events are free of charge, but some require booking in advance.

24. Jun 2021 at 16:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff