U.S. Steel employees are on strike alert

Employees and management unable to agree on an amendment to collective agreement.

The five rounds of negotiations did not result in any solution to the discussion held by the management of the largest firm in eastern Slovakia, U.S. Steel Košice, and the representatives of its employees.

The two groups are currently negotiating an amendment to the current collective agreement. Since no deal has been made, the local trade unions decided to declare a strike alert, the Korzár regional daily reported.

“We are proceeding in compliance with the law on collective negotiation – a strike alert is not a strike, but a demonstration of our preparedness to go on one, if necessary,” said Juraj Varga from the OZ KOVO trade unions organisation, as quoted by Korzár.

The negotiations will now be attended by a mediator, he added.

Longer working hours discussed

22. Jun 2021 at 18:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff