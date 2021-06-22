Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Economy predicted to fare better, but vaccination more important

The central bank warns of the low vaccination rate may in the end negatively impact GDP.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Slovak economy should increase by 4.6 percent this year.

This stems from a revised macroeconomic prognosis issued by the analysts of the Institute for Financial Policy (IFP), operating under the Finance Ministry. Back in March, they predicted that GDP would rise by only 3.3 percent.

On the other hand, the IFP worsened its forecast for 2022, when it said that the economy will increase by 5 percent, which is 1.3 percentage points less than in the previous prognosis.

The revised macroeconomic forecast approximates the predictions of the international institutions and organisations. The European Commission expects the GDP growth of Slovakia at 4.8 percent, while the International Monetary Fund predicts a 4.7 percent growth.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Jun 2021 at 18:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Central bank calling vaccination pace more important than that of GDP growth

Police announced strict border checks for tomorrow. Ministry analysts revised their GDP growth prognosis. Employees of U.S. Steel in Košice threaten a strike.


4 h
Irena Matova

She cannot read, she does not understand. Last victim of police raid still faces prosecution

Human rights organisations have been calling for the proper investigation of alleged police violence in the case of the 2013 Moldova raid.


4 h
Prologis Park Bratislava

Once an ugly duckling, the pandemic has the turned logistics real estate sector into a desirable investment opportunity

The sector will continue to be driven by e-commerce, the automotive sector and the global trend of sustainability.


6 h
EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during a press conference in Bratislava when announcing that EC approved the Slovak recovery plan.

EC approves Slovakia’s recovery plan

EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the plan meets criteria and is also ambitious.


21. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)