Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
NICE DRIVEWAY! AN OCCASIONAL COLUMN ON LIFE IN SLOVAKIA

The wrong way to do right

Overturning not-guilty verdicts, especially in cases as emotive as the Kuciak murder trial, is a very bad idea.

Marian Kocner and his lawyer at the Supreme CourtMarian Kocner and his lawyer at the Supreme Court (Source: TASR)

Our American friends have a name for this. They call it a ‘mulligan’.

It’s what you get after you’ve made such an embarrassing balls-up of something that everyone agrees to pretend it didn’t happen. Then you get another go.

On 15 June, a senate of the Slovak Supreme Court decided to overturn the not-guilty verdicts returned in September last year by the Specialised Criminal Court in the trial of Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová.

The pair had been accused of masterminding the murders of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová in February 2018, an event that rocked Slovakia and attracted global attention.

Prosecutors secured the convictions of the hitman, his driver and an intermediary, but they failed to convince the court that Kočner and Zsuzsová were behind the murders.

Now the Supreme Court has decided that they should get a mulligan. This was not quite how they phrased it, of course. Rather, Peter Paluda, the Supreme Court senate chair, stated that the Specialised Criminal Court “didn’t deal with all the circumstances, hasn’t justified a comprehensible verdict and failed to take all evidence into consideration,” the TASR newswire reported.

Bewilderingly, the Supreme Court then ruled that exactly the same judges who apparently failed to consider all the evidence — there are no juries in Slovak trials, so this was their main job — should hear the retrial.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Jun 2021 at 14:00  | James Thomson

More of topic: Marian Kočner

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Kuciak murder trial

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

One euro for every comment. Slovak company turns hate into love on social media

The first such campaign in Slovakia, though quite a popular technique abroad.


23. jún
In 2020, the National Cybersecurity Centre was involved in investigating 450 ransom attacks.

North Koreans and Russians. How did hackers target Slovakia?

The security authority reported hundreds of attacks over the past year.


23. jún

News digest: Third wave is coming. President urges people to get vaccinated

President and the Catholic bishops encourage people to get Covid vaccine. More foreign countries classify Slovakia as green. Cabinet apologises for the infamous Moldava raid.


20 h
Illustrative stock photo

First Delta variant case confirmed in Slovakia

The labs confirmed the strain in a positive sample from a person who returned from Russia.


23. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)