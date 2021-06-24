Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

How to change people's minds about vaccination? Experts hesitant that money is the answer

The state fears a third wave may hit hard in poorly vaccinated districts. The state should try whatever could work, analyst claims.

A man waits outside a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, England, where case numbers of the Delta variant have been relatively high.A man waits outside a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, England, where case numbers of the Delta variant have been relatively high. (Source: TASR/AP)

With the first confirmed case of the Delta variant in Slovakia, the issue of the low vaccination uptake in Slovakia is becoming ever more pressing.

Experience from the UK suggests that only the fully vaccinated are protected against the virus, in most cases meaning both doses of the vaccine are required. In Slovakia, 1.4 million people have completed their Covid vaccination as of June 24, while another half a million are awaiting their second jab.

On June 26 Slovakia will mark half a year since the vaccination roll-out and with interest in the vaccines on the decline, the state is pondering ways to motivate people who have not signed up for a vaccination yet.

“We need to prevent the virus from spreading to the most threatened groups, not like last year,“ Martin Šuster, an analyst with the National Bank of Slovakia, told The Slovak Spectator.

Experts agree that the current vaccination rate is not going to save Slovakia from the spread of the third wave of the epidemic, expected to arrive in the autumn or, according to some experts, even during the summer. They view the vaccination rate among older age groups as particularly worrying. The priority should now be to slow down the spread of the Delta variant and use the time gained through mitigation measures to increase the vaccine uptake among at-risk groups.

What would persuade people

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Jun 2021 at 17:42  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

More of topic: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Green passes to be launched on Saturday, minister asks people not to sign up right away

Three other Delta variant cases confirmed in Slovakia. Travelling within the EU should be easier thanks to Green Passes. People in tourism optimistic about the upcoming season.


2 h
Marian Kocner and his lawyer at the Supreme Court

The wrong way to put things right

Overturning not-guilty verdicts, especially in cases as emotive as the Kuciak murder trial, is a very bad idea.


6 h
In 2020, the National Cybersecurity Centre was involved in investigating 450 ransom attacks.

North Koreans and Russians. How did hackers target Slovakia?

The security authority reported hundreds of attacks over the past year.


23. jún
Illustrative stock photo

First Delta variant case confirmed in Slovakia

The labs confirmed the strain in a positive sample from a person who returned from Russia.


23. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)