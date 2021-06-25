Tornado damaged villages just across the Slovak borders

Czech authorities report three dead and hundreds of injured in southern Moravia region.

Font size: A - | A +

Extreme weather claimed at least three lives and about 200 injured in the Czech Republic's region of southern Moravia, just across the border from Slovakia. Seven villages have suffered massive material damage.

The village of Hrušky, some 30 km from the Slovak border and about 80 km from Bratislava, reports the worst damage. The supercell storm that swept through the region on the evening of June 24 brought hail and a tornado, a normally unseen occurrence in this part of the world.

Czech Television's meteorologist Michal Žák believes this may have been the strongest tornado in the history of the Czech Republic, of the 3rd or 4th degree in strength, which is unusual for Europe, the Sme daily reported.

"We do not have measurements to confirm it was a tornado, but the pictures from people make it obvious it was a tornado," said Michaela Valachová of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institue, speaking for the Czech Television. She confirmed the meteorological conditions were favourable for the phenomenon to occur.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/FaFX0H3Z86c

Slovakia joins relief efforts

The Czech authorities have mobilised all the available rescue forces to provide relief in the region. Help has also been provided by neighbouring countries, including Slovakia. Seven ambulances from Slovakia were deployed to the region in the evening and the hospitals in the nearby Slovak towns and in Bratislava offered to admit the injured.

"We are actively communicating with the Czech side," PM Eduard Heger (OLaNO) wrote on his Facebook profile at night. He confirmed that apart from the seven ambulances, fire forces from Bratislava and Trnava have also been sent to help. "I send my thoughts to all those who have been affected by this tornado. I believe Czechia will make it. We will continue providing help to our neighbours."

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) announced he was in contact with his Czech counterpart and that the Slovak armed forces are ready to help the inhabitants of the affected municipalities immediately in case of need.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) informed the Czech authorities that the forces working under his department were ready to help in any way they can.

The Foreign Ministry reported they had no information about Slovak citizens killed or injured in the disaster.

President Zuzana Čaputová expressed sympathy to all those who have been affected by the natural disaster. She also appreciated the help that was immediately offered by Slovak health professionals.

Counting the damages

Mayor of the Hrušky village in the Břeclav district, Marek Babisz, told the media that half of the village has been razed to the ground. The wind took the roof of the church and some cars ended up on the roofs of houses.

“Hundreds of houses are now roofless, no rafters, trees have been uprooted, a truck turned over, cars, roads are blocked, the rescue system cannot even get to us,” said the mayor of the Pánov part of the town of Hodonín, Marek Košut, on Thursday night. He added that there have been gas leaks and there was no electricity.

The storm took away the roof of the local sports hall and damaged the stadium and the social care home where several pensioners have been injured.

The storm also damaged the ZOO in Hodonín.

The Valtice municipality, home to a well-known eponymous historical castle, was hit by hail the size of tennis balls, according to Mayor Pavel Trojan. The hail damaged the roof and the windows of the castle. The cost of the damages may reach millions of Czech crowns, according to the castellan Richard Sloboda.

The village of Mikulčice “looks like a warzone”, according to Mayor Marta Otáhalová.

The storms have caused complications with road and rail traffic, although most of the problems were solved during the night. Electricity supplies were affected in northwestern Slovakia at night.

25. Jun 2021 at 9:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff