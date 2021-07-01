Croatia changes conditions for arrival, test or vaccination necessary

The conditions apply as of July 1.

A group of tourists walk across a bridge on the seafront in Opatija, Croatia. (Source: TASR)

Croatia announced that it would lift measures for travellers from Slovakia on June 19. At that time, travellers did not need any test results, proof of vaccination or proof that they had recovered from Covid-19. A valid travel ID was all that was necessary.

Not even two weeks have passed and Croatia has changed the conditions for travelling to the country again.

To enter the country, it is necessary to have either confirmation of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test result.

As a result, main border crossings from Slovenia to Croatia experienced tailbacks that sometimes lasted even three hours, the TASR newswire reported.

EU Digital Certificates required

Only travellers with valid EU Digital Covid Certificates will be able to travel freely, the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry wrote on its website.

The ministry also recommends filling in the necessary online form before arrival to save time at the borders.

The ministry also said travellers who still do not have an EU Digital Certificate will have an exception if they show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or a rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours.

Entrance to the country will also be granted to those who have confirmation no older than 210 days that they have been vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V or Sinopharm vaccines or who have received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine no sooner than 14 days prior.

People who have confirmation that they have recovered from Covid and have received at least one dose of the vaccine up to six months (210 days max) from the start of the disease may enter too.

All mentioned certificates and confirmations have to be either in English or Croatian.

Staying in quarantine

“If a traveller does not submit a negative result of a Covid-19 test, he or she is obliged to enter 10-day quarantine or self-isolation that will end either with a PCR or rapid test in Croatia. The result will be sent to the e-mail address that the citizen will obtain after crossing state border when arriving in Croatia,” the ministry noted.

Exceptions apply to transiting people, drivers of cargo transport, diplomats and international organisation workers. However, they cannot spend more than 12 hours in the country.

1. Jul 2021 at 17:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff