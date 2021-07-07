Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Ex-chair of tax authority said an investigation involving ex-president Kiska was discussed at a meeting with Fico

He also talked of an alleged bribe for former PM Peter Pellegrini.

František ImreczeFrantišek Imrecze (Source: Archive of Sme)

Another person nominated by the Smer-led governments who is currently in custody for corruption-related charges has started working with the police.

František Imrecze, former head of the Financial Administration who was arrested in late January 2021 during the Mýtnik (Toll Collector) police operation, reportedly told the police about a secret meeting at the Government’s Office when Smer chair Robert Fico was PM. They allegedly discussed the targeted investigation of ex-president Andrej Kiska in a tax scandal involving his KTAG company, the Aktuality.sk news website reported.

A secret meeting

The meeting was organised by former interior minister Robert Kaliňák (Smer), Imrecze said, adding that Fico, former Police Corps president Tibor Gašpar and oligarch Norbert Bödör were also present.

Imrecze was supposed to take Ľudovít Makó along with him, a former chair of the Criminal Office of the Financial Administration, because Kaliňák requested it.

7. Jul 2021 at 11:41

