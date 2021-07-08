Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Half of young, educated Slovaks considering leaving the country, new survey shows

Brain drain a threat to society, warn experts behind poll.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

Every other young, educated person – university students and university graduates – is considering leaving Slovakia, according to a new study.

Those behind the survey by the Institute for Public Affairs (IVO) think-tank and the ESET Foundation, said experts and policymakers in Slovakia should take careful note of the results of.

Marián Velšic, IVO analyst and author of the study which polled people aged between 18 and 29 either at university or recently graduated from higher education, said: “When experts consider [how Slovakia should] develop and catch up with western countries, they should think about not losing a highly-qualified labour force.

Brain drains threaten a society’s human and intellectual potential, and democratic societies should create conditions, opportunities and perspectives to ensure that mobility does not become permanent emigration, the study reads.

Eastern Slovakia prevails

8. Jul 2021 at 15:27  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

