Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

How a troubled marriage led to a miraculous baroque church

Thousands visit the pilgrimage site in Šaštín-Stráže every year.

Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in ŠaštínBasilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Šaštín (Source: Slovensko z neba)

In Šaštín-Stráže almost everyone knows the story about Countess Angela Bakičová and her husband Imrich Czobor.

In 1564 they were hiding from the Ottomans in the woods of Šaštín. Czobor had been treating his wife badly and left her stranded in the forest in Šaštín. Angela was frightened and began to pray to the Virgin Mary for help, as well as improvement in her marriage. In the prayer she promised to build a wooden statue of the Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows if her prayers were answered.

It happened. From then on, she and her husband lived happily and harmoniously. They had a wooden statue made and had it placed on a pillar at the place where Angela prayed.

At the site of a series of additional miracles, the Order of Paulines built a pilgrimage church and monastery during the first half of the 18th century.

The church, an excellent example of central European baroque art, was consecrated on August 12, 1762 in the presence of Empress Maria Theresa and her husband Francis Stephen, Duke of Lorraine.

3. Aug 2021 at 7:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

