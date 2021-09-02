Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Malacky: Where the Pálffy flair is unmistakable

The Holy Stairs and a Renaissance manor house await visitors of Malacky.

MalackyMalacky (Source: Nadia Barber)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The Pálffy family, whose architectural legacy stretches from Slovakia to Austria, had a significant influence on the town of Malacky. A dynasty renowned for impressive castles and gothic restoration, hallmarks of the Pálffy flair can be found in the Franciscan church and monastery located on the town’s central square.

The current church is attached to a monastery now serving as an elementary school and library and being rebuilt from a fortified manor house by Pál Pálffy IV in the 17th century. Previously nicknamed the Black Monastery, the church conceals a marble-trimmed crypt with coffins of two Pálffy members. Legend has it that while the bodies of Pál Pálffy IV and his son, János III, are buried in Bratislava, their hearts are kept in the church complex and bleed whenever the country is under siege.

Above ground, the rich mahogany furnishings and large frescoes high on the church’s walls are characteristic of Pálffy grandeur, but the jewel of the building is the great baroque altar piece, which stretches from floor to ceiling.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Sep 2021 at 2:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

David Stulík

Ukraine should discard the victim narrative. Its success would be a blow to Russia

Ukraine should be proud that their army could stand up against the Russian Federation. NATO did not help Ukraine as much as it helped Afghanistan, says analyst.


31. aug
Protest in front of the Presidential Palace on September 1.

Opposition and anti-system groups protested in Bratislava and Košice

Protesters blocked the roads in Bratislava, one protest in Košice was attended by a former president.


13 h
Samuel Andrejčík

Andrejčík wins a gold medal for Slovakia in boccia

Wednesday brought another success for the Slovak Paralympic Team.


20 h
Vladimír Pčolinský (in the centre) leaves custody.

Former SIS head acquitted of all charges after General Prosecutor's Office intervention

Sme Rodina nominee for the top spy post released from custody after more than five months. Charges dropped in another case against Haščák of Penta as well.


31. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)