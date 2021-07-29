Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Rare historical photos uncover the story of Bratislava's Old Market Hall

Bratislava owes its rich market history to its location on the crossroads of ancient trade routes.

The open-air exhibition about the Old Market HallThe open-air exhibition about the Old Market Hall (Source: Courtesy of Bratislavské Rožky)

The tradition of Christmas markets in Bratislava dates way before the years after the fall of the communist regime, contrary to typical collective knowledge.

Bratislava's Old Market Hall, or Stará Tržnica in Slovak, used to hold such a market in the 1950s. A historical photo of the market hall invitation for The Winter Market of Dedo Mráz (Grandfather Frost, the Russian counterpart of Santa Claus) proves that. This is a rare photo presented for the first time ever as part of the Trh-Piac-Markt open-air exhibition, Multicultural Space in Pressburg, on markets in Bratislava in general and especially the Old Market Hall.​

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

​The Bratislavské Rožky civic association, dedicated to documenting and popularising Bratislava's history, prepared the exhibition in cooperation with the Aliancia Starej Tržnice (Old Market Hall Alliance). The Slovak-Hungarian-English language exhibition will be on display at Velvet Revolution Square, in front of the Old Market Hall, until mid September.

The exhibition takes place on the occasion of the 111th anniversary of the iconic market hall, Sándor Papp of Bratislavské Rožky told The Slovak Spectator.

"The story of this venue shows that even in the digital age, shopping in markets is still fashionable," he said.

Markets in Pressburg, today's Bratislava, demonstrated the coexistence of all nationalities who used to live or work in the city.

“The Hungarian, German, Slovak, Jewish, Croatian and Bulgarian elements met here. Everything from fruits, vegetables, meat and bakery products to animals was traded,” said Papp.

How the market hall looked in the sixties

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

29. Jul 2021 at 7:49  | Jana Liptáková

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Zuzana Rehák Štefečeková celebrates the Olympic gold.

Slovakia wins its first Olympic gold in Tokyo

Sports shooter Zuzana Rehák Štefečeková broke the world record in the qualification round and won gold in the women’s trap.


14m
MP Romana Tabák apologised for swimming in a small lake of Studenovodský Stream in the TANAP national park.

Tourists unknowingly report their offences to park rangers

Through social media park rangers can identify a place under protection where a tourist has violated the law.


1 h
MPs Richard Rasi (left) and Peter Pellegrini

Hospitals are ready, ministry says following opposition criticism

Preparation for the third wave is underway, ministry says it is making sure drugs for Covid treatment will be available.


16 h
Another heat wave is expected to hit Slovakia on July 20 and 21.

Meteorologists warn about heat and storms

Weather warning for Wednesday afternoon.


22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)