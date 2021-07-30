Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slalom canoeist Grigar wins second medal for Slovakia

He ended second in the men's slalom K-1.

Jakub Grigar won the silver medal in men's slalom K-1 at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.Jakub Grigar won the silver medal in men's slalom K-1 at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Source: TASR)

Slovak slalom canoeist Jakub Grigar won the second medal for Slovakia at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He won silver in the men's slalom K-1 on July 30. It is his very first Olympic medal and also Slovakia's first Olympic medal in this event. Before him, only Elena Kaliská managed to win two gold medals in the women's category, the public-service broadcaster RTVS reported.

Grigar was defeated by Czech slalom canoeist Jiří Prskavec. Hannes Aigner of Germany won the bronze.

Grigar said his dream came true.

“I have the best feelings,” he told RTVS. “I’m very grateful; it’s a reward for all the hard work.”

30. Jul 2021 at 9:48 (modified at 30. Jul 2021 at 10:27)  | Compiled by Spectator staff

