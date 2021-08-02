Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

A jab with your groceries? It’s time to make vaccination even easier

The anti-vax louts do not represent the hesitant any more than hooligans represent all football fans.

(Source: AP/SITA)

Welcome back to the full version of your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. The authorities say the third wave has arrived in Slovakia, but the vaccination rate remains low. A group of anti-vaccination protesters caused disruption in the capital on Thursday. Meanwhile further east, Slovak athletes have won three medals at the Olympics and two further sites in Slovakia have been entered on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Anti-vax hooligans do not represent everyone who’s vaccine-hesitant

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Thursday with the apparent intention of continuing their loud opposition to anything and everything vaccination- and Covid-related. Their protest was unannounced, and over the course of the day it descended into chaos, with groups of protesters managing to paralyse some of the major communication routes in downtown Bratislava.

Criticism of the police was quick to follow, and, admittedly, neither the police nor the interior minister helped the situation very much by distracting from the potentially valid arguments for their lack of intervention (including the desire to avoid any escalation in violence) with rhetorical own-goals, for instance suggesting that they could not tell protesters from tourists.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Aug 2021 at 15:02  | Michaela Terenzani

More of topic: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The event commemorating the Roma Holocaust was held at SNP Museum in Banská Bystrica.

President stresses importance of Roma Holocaust stories, PM advocates for education of young Roma

Several politicians, Roma activists, artists and athletes attended an event commemorating Roma Holocaust Memorial Day.


5 h
Halls of universities remained empty after the Covid pandemic broke out in Slovakia.

Universities passed pandemic test, but students suffered from lack of contact, massive survey finds

Research shows traineeships and practical education suffered during Covid-19 crisis.


23 h
Rory Sabbatini and his caddy - his wife Martina - are happy after the last strike.

Now you're a legend, his wife whispered to him. Rory Sabbatini won silver for Slovakia

He is the third-ever foreigner to represent Slovakia at the Olympic games and win medals.


8 h
"Vaccination terror" reads one of the banners.

A nation in love with conspiracy theories?

You cannot use a pandemic to score political points any more than you can use a tsunami.


30. júl
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)