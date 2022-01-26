Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Jan 2022 at 12:00  I Premium content

What’s the buzz in Dolná Krupá?

The small village is known for its 6,000 species of roses and mead production.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Rosary Rosary (Source: Medolandia - Apimed)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

Dolná Krupá Manor House (Kaštieľ Dolná Krupá)

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The manor house with its accompanying English garden is the main reason for visiting the small village of Dolná Krupá.

Composer Ludwig van Beethoven was once a friend of its owner, Joseph Brunsvik, and visited the place several times. He even composed the Moonlight Sonata here, according to some sources.

The current baroque-classicistic form of the manor house is a result of the last rebuilding from 1818 to 1828, and the manor house is considered one of the best examples of rural classicist architecture in Slovakia.

In those times a park was an inseparable part of such aristocratic seats. Unfortunately, only a fraction of the park, designed by Henrik Nebbien, remains. Still, it offers pleasant walks with exclusive views of the manor.

Dolná Krupá Manor House

Hlavná 572/109 Dolná Krupá

www.snm.sk

An annual rose exhibition recalls the days when some 6,000 species of roses lined the grounds.

Today, the manor house holds the music exposition of the Slovak National Museum.

Manor house is currently under reconstruction. Expositions are available in restricted mode.

The manor house in Dolná KrupáThe manor house in Dolná Krupá (Source: TASR)

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Vaccine mandate not on the table right now

Omicron wave gains strength. Parliamentary committee to discuss Russia-Ukraine situation. Disney+ coming to Slovakia.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Slovak, Catholic, and ageing. But some of the 2021 census is a surprise (+graphs)

The data also revealed that almost 4 percent of inhabitants were not born in Slovakia.


25. jan
Illustrative stock photo

Omicron send thousands of uninfected students and their parents into quarantine

A shorter quarantine period for schoolchildren could reduce the shortage of parents.


10 h
The three largest banks in Slovakia will launch instant payments on February 1 of this year.

Money in your account in seconds. Instant payments are about to become reality

Three Slovak banks will launch instant payments on February 1.


11 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad