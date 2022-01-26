What’s the buzz in Dolná Krupá?

The small village is known for its 6,000 species of roses and mead production.

Dolná Krupá Manor House (Kaštieľ Dolná Krupá)

The manor house with its accompanying English garden is the main reason for visiting the small village of Dolná Krupá.

Composer Ludwig van Beethoven was once a friend of its owner, Joseph Brunsvik, and visited the place several times. He even composed the Moonlight Sonata here, according to some sources.

The current baroque-classicistic form of the manor house is a result of the last rebuilding from 1818 to 1828, and the manor house is considered one of the best examples of rural classicist architecture in Slovakia.

In those times a park was an inseparable part of such aristocratic seats. Unfortunately, only a fraction of the park, designed by Henrik Nebbien, remains. Still, it offers pleasant walks with exclusive views of the manor.

Dolná Krupá Manor House Hlavná 572/109 Dolná Krupá www.snm.sk

An annual rose exhibition recalls the days when some 6,000 species of roses lined the grounds.

Today, the manor house holds the music exposition of the Slovak National Museum.

Manor house is currently under reconstruction. Expositions are available in restricted mode.