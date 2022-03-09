Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Mar 2022

Unwind in a 13th-century spa in the green foothills

Trenčianske Teplice Spa features a Hammam with a distinctive Moorish design.

Compiled by Spectator staff
HamamHamam (Source: Ján Pallo)

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

Spa Trenčianske Teplice is located in a valley surrounded by green foothills. A spa site since the 13th century, the modern thermal facility dominates the town of Trenčianske Teplice.

The spa’s central 1880s building, the Hammam, features a distinctive Moorish design and is joined by three functionalist hotels and several other guest houses.

Nationalised after the WWII, hotel lobbies have gone through reconstruction – requisite lobby cafés are modern and attractive. Hotel rooms feature balconies and dormitory-style furniture that is more recent. English-speaking reception clerks and good elevators make for a comfortable stay.

Spa Trenčianske Teplice offers group mineral baths, segregated by gender. Many of the large bath pools are recently renovated. Surrounded by private cubicles for the required quiet time following bathing, this setup makes enjoying the mineral water communal while maintaining privacy.

Other procedures, massages, mud packs, and strictly medical treatments, are conducted in private cubicles.

