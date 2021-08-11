Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Covid jab as a political statement. How do politicians' opinions matter to people?

Vaccination is an emotionally charged topic, that’s why many politicians cannot resist it.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Archive of Sme)

When former PM Peter Pellegrini tried to address the protesting crowd in front of the parliament in late July, they did not give him a chance to speak. Protesters who gathered to express their disagreement with vaccination and anti-pandemic rules booed and whistled until Pellegrini disappeared inside the parliament building again.

Some of his fellow parliamentarians were luckier. MPs Marian Kotleba of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia and Ľuboš Blaha of Smer succeeded in addressing the crowd.

Protests against all things pandemic-related are not special to Slovakia, since large protests have occurred in countries like Germany, Italy, France or the US. But observers agree that in Slovakia, Covid vaccination has been largely politicised and getting the jab has been used by some as a show of their political preferences.

“Both the coalition and opposition use this issue to strengthen their positions,” Barbara Lášticová, a social psychologist of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), told The Slovak Spectator.

Observers of Slovakia's society agree that the opinions of many voters are in accordance with the party they prefer. Supporters of the opposition are less vaccinated in general.

Yet politicians' opinions on vaccination only matter to about one fifth of the population. Politicians are more likely to confirm someone’s opinion than change it completely.

Less vaccinated opposition

The results of the July edition of the regularly conducted How Are You, Slovakia? poll by SAV, Seesame and MNFORCE communication agency, show that the vaccination rate is significantly lower among voters of opposition parties – Smer, People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), renegades from Smer (Hlas) and renegades from ĽSNS (Republika). Hlas voters are an exception, Lášticová noted.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: COVID-19 vaccination

11. Aug 2021 at 19:40  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Top stories

News digest: Changes to Covid alert system can help some districts avoid lockdowns

Representatives of municipalities welcome the new tier system. Health care reform introduced. More in today's digest.


4 h
A restaurant providing takeaways in Nitra.

How will shopping, eating out or going to church look in the third wave? (Q&A)

The new Covid automat warning system will apply as of next Monday. Here are some basics you need to know.


4 h
Illustrative stock photo

Launch of healthcare reform. Ministry wants to solve doctor shortage in five years

Plan includes hospital reform and addresses health insurer profits.


10 h
Illustrative stock photo

Labour market situation improves, 18,000 job ads were published in July

When compared with 2020, the number increased by 12 percent.


10. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)